Melania Trump 'body double' photo sparks bizarre social media conspiracy

A new picture of the first lady of the United States Melania Trump has sparked a bizarre social media conspiracy of 'body double'.

The “FakeMelania” hashtag has been around since at least 2017, Trump’s first year in office, with Twitter searches producing numerous photos of the first lady and unfounded commentary that the woman in the images is not Melania Trump.

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020 ×

Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said "Once again we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation."

After ''settling that the woman with Trump was not Melania, Twitter users even discussed who could be it be.

Plot twist: It's actually Sacha Baron Cohen dressed as Melania. pic.twitter.com/v7AMTtggwq — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 25, 2020 ×

The conspiracy theory that FLOTUS has a body double has emerged so many times that even Donald Trump tweeted about it last year.