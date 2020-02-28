Not just Putin, meet political leaders who had body doubles

Joseph Stalin

If you turn the pages of Russia's secret history, you will find stories about Joseph Stalin's body doubles

The USSR leader was infamous for his mastery of propaganda but more concerned about being assassinated by "capitalists".

One body double, known only as Rashid, was recruited by a KGB agent to attend meetings as Joseph Stalin.

But, very little is known about another of Stalin's supposed doubles, Felix Dadaev.

