Not just Putin, meet political leaders who had body doubles

Forensic experts have for decades tried to ascertain if political leaders and famous personalities have used a body double. Here is look at the leaders who used a body double in the past.
Russia fought a war in the southern Muslim majority region of Chechnya in the early years of Putin's first term and was frequently targeted in attacks by Islamist militant groups.
Putin said in the same interview that he didn't use a mobile phone. He had access to a special official phone, he said, that could connect with any number he wanted.
(Photograph:Reuters)
If you turn the pages of Russia's secret history, you will find stories about Joseph Stalin's body doubles
The USSR leader was infamous for his mastery of propaganda but more concerned about being assassinated by "capitalists".
One body double, known only as Rashid, was recruited by a KGB agent to attend meetings as Joseph Stalin.
But, very little is known about another of Stalin's supposed doubles, Felix Dadaev.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Hollywood actor ME Clifton James was a soldier in the first world war. But, by the time of the second world war, he had become an actor.
Following a newspaper article on his resemblance to British field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, Clifton James was asked to be the body double
This allowed field marshal Montgomery to be in two places at the same time - a tactic that helped fox the Germans during the war
(Photograph:AFP)