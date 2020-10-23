US Election 2020: FLOTUS Melania Trump and her recent controversies
The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is known for more reasons than just being Donald Trump's wife. Here are few of the recent controversies and rumours surrounding the FLOTUS
Melania and Me
First Lady Melania Trump's old friend turned foe, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, recently published a book about their long-lost friendship. In the book, she reveals about Melania and Ivanka Trump's bitter relationship to Melania love of playing hide-and-seek with the American people.
Leading ladies
Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump have also been in the news for not seeing eye to eye, and sometimes for the snarky eye that Melania shot at Ivanka. It has been rumoured several times that Melania and Ivanka do not get along.
Infamous statue
A life-sized wooden sculpture of the US First lady Melania Trump was recently burnt in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. The status has now been replaced, but has been a topic of discussion since 2019.
Masked tales
Rather than a controversy, Melania Trump was appreciated by social media users when she was spotted wearing a face mask in a video she uploaded in which she can be seen playing with and distributing food supplies to children. This was seen as a direct opposition to her husband Donald Trump's stand on wearing masks to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Couple goals?
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are not known to be the 'couple goals'. In fact, the couple has been spotted swaying away from each other publically. Melania has been spotted trying to get rid of any opportunity to hold hands with the President and many times even taking a step away from her husband in public appearances.
Positive for COVID-19
Melania Trump, along with her husband Donald Trump, tested positive for coronvairus in the last week of September. She stayed back in the White House and underwent treatment, while Donald Trump shifted to a military hospital.
First appearance since COVID-19
Since testing positive, Melania Trump had cancelled all of her public appearances which had attracted a lot of rumours about her wellbeing. However, on October 22, she made her first appearance since recovery during the final presidential debate.
She was seen wearing a black dress, with black shoes and a black mask.