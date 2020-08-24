'Mechanical failures': London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck open

London's Tower Bridge is one of the country's famous landmarks was stuck open due to "mechanical failures" that caused chaos in traffic in the city.

Also read: Mining company Rio Tinto executives lose bonuses over destruction of ancient caves

The famous bridge featuring a drawbridge type movable bridge lifts around 800 times in a year to let the vessels pass by.

According to the bridge's Twitter account, the 240 meter-long bridge remained "locked in a raised position for a period of time" on Saturday before later reopening to pedestrians.

As per the PA Media news agency, the traffic in London was "gridlocked" after Tower Bridge failed to close. Traffic jams featuring motorists and pedestrians had to wait for at least an hour. The police asked the motorists to find alternative routes around the city.

*only to pedestrians currently. We will keep you posted once reopened to traffic. — Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) August 22, 2020 ×

"The Bridge experienced technical issues this afternoon and was locked in a raised position for a period of time. It has now reopened. Thanks to all those who fixed it," the bridge's Twitter account said.

The construction of the Tower Bridge began at 1886 and was completed in 1894. The bridge was powered by steam until 1976, after which the hydraulic bascules have been driven by oil and electricity.