Marijuana smoking in public banned at Amsterdam's infamous Red Light district

Amsterdam will partially ban outdoor marijuana smoking. The Holland capital will ban outdoor smoking of the recreational drug in its famed red-light district.

The city council of Amsterdam this week voted to impose a fine of €100 ($109) fine on anyone who smokes weed on the streets of Margriet Luttikhuzien, the central district, a spokesperson for the municipality of the city was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. Amsterdam partial marijuana ban: When will it come into effect? The ban on outside smoking of marijuana at Amsterdam's Margriet Luttikhuzien will come into effect from May 25, 2023.

The ban will be enforced by the police and local officials. Amsterdam partial marijuana ban: Why this step is taken? Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has been advocating for a reform of the red light district, while aiming to reduce nuisance behaviour and organised crime in the city center.

The authorities are also considering to relocate the red light district away from the city centre.

"The ban is part of a broader set of measures aiming to reduce nuisance, improve the residents' night's sleep and increase the livability and safety," Luttikhuizen said.

ALSO WATCH | Thousands of people took to the streets of Amsterdam to protest against COVID restrictions × While cannabis is not legal in the Netherlands, the Danish people are allowed to keep up to five grams (0.2 ounces) of the recreational drug.

Licensed "coffee shops" are allowed to sell small amounts of the drug to people older than 18.

The Amsterdam mayor in past has asserted her determination to shift the economic balance between residents and tourists. Halsema has adocated against Amsterdam’s free-wheeling image as a spot of vacation for those wanting to engage in no strings attached sex and consuming recreational drugs.

"It’s not a form of tourism we welcome or don’t welcome; it’s a form of behavior," Halsema said in a Bloomberg interview in July last year. "People coming here to lose their morals is a problem for us."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE