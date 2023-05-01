US: Suspect in Texas mass shooting still at large; authorities have 'zero leads'

Police in Texas, US, are still looking for a man who is suspected of killing five neighbours, including an eight-year-old, in a shooting incident, which happened on Friday. The incident reportedly took place after the neighbours asked the accused, identified by the police as Francisco Oropesa, to stop firing his rifle in his yard late at night because the noise was keeping a baby awake.

As quoted by news agencies, FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith told reporters on Sunday that they have "zero leads" right now. A reward of $80,000 is up for grabs for whosoever can provide the authorities with information that will lead to the suspect's apprehension.

In an effort to nab the 38-year-old, over 200 law enforcement personnel were going door-to-door looking for him, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. Capers told ABC's Houston station KTRK: "In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive."

Media reports have mentioned that Oropesa was apparently infuriated by the request to stop shooting his weapon. The "drunken gunman" stormed into the crowded house and opened fire, reports said.

ALSO READ | Florida principal forced to resign over Michelangelo's ‘David’ visits sculpture Who is Francisco Oropesa? According to media reports, Oropesa was born in Mexico and has no known criminal record. There is no clarity on his immigration status. The authorities involved in the case have hinted that he may have been intoxicated before the attack.

According to the police, Oropesa's name had been spelt "Oropeza" in early communications from law enforcement, but the FBI said on Sunday that it was later changed "to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems".

As quoted by NBC News, Shawn Crawford, who is a neighbour, described the community as "family-oriented". Crawford said he knows Oropesa and also the victims and described the suspect as a "family guy".

WATCH | Mass shootings on the rise in America × Crawford said: "He's always working, training his horse. Never have I seen a fight, argument, raise his voice, anything."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oropesa and the authorities have also charged him with five counts of murder.

According to the FBI, the victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

In the US, incidents related to gun violence have become common and a massive concern for the government. The Gun Violence Archive stated that at least 176 incidents have taken place so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE