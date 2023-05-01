Florida principal, forced to resign over Michelangelo's ‘David’, visits sculpture

Hope Carrasquilla, a former school principal in Florida, who was forced to resign after class 6 students were shown Michelangelo's "David" statue, has visited the masterpiece. According to a report by BBC on Saturday (April 29), Hope Carrasquilla and her family went to see David at Florence's Accademia Galleria on Friday. They visited at the invitation of museum director Cecilie Hollberg.

Speaking to BBC, Carrasquilla said she was impressed by the gallery. "I think it's beautiful. It looks like a church. The thing that impresses me the most is that this whole gallery was built for him," Carrasquilla said.

"There is nothing wrong with the human body in and of itself. Michelangelo would have done him wrong to sculpt him in any other way. I think it's wonderful," she added.

Meanwhile, Cecilie Hollberg said that hosting Carrasquilla was an immense pleasure, the news agency Associated Press reported on Friday.

“I am happy to be able to welcome her and introduce her to the beauties of our museum, besides showing her the David, a sculpture that, I repeat as I have said, has nothing to do with pornography,″ Hollberg said in a written statement and pointed out that the statue is a masterpiece and represents "a religious symbol of purity and innocence, the victory of good over evil."

Hope Carrasquilla was forced to resign as the principal of Tallahassee Classical School, Florida in March after a parent complained that students of class 6 were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art which included the David sculpture.

Other parents complained they weren’t notified in advance that their children would be shown the nude figure during a lesson featuring the Renaissance.

Carrasquilla had said she was saddened that her time at the school had to end in this way.

Michelangelo’s marble sculpture depicts the Biblical David, naked, with a sling over his shoulder and a rock in his hand, ready for battle with Goliath.

(With inputs from agencies)

