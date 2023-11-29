Man who wrote 'No to war' in snow, sentenced to 10 days in prison by Moscow court

A Russian court has sentenced a man to 10 days in jail for writing "No to war" on snow-covered turnstile outside a skating rink in Moscow, according to news agency AFP.

The man identified as Dmitry Fedorov was caught by the police on November 23 in the capital city's Gorky Park while using his fingers to trace the forbidden slogan.

The message is believed to be considered an offence under a law targeting anyone deemed to have acted to discredit Russia’s armed forces.

Although Fedorov admitted in the court that he indeed wrote the anti-war slogan, he disputed the prosecutor's allegation that he disobeyed the police and allegedly refused to go to a police station.

The court documents noted that after the crime, police officers offered to take Fedorov in a vehicle to the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs but he refused.

Apart from the prison sentence, Fedorov was also fined an undisclosed amount, according to local Russia media reports.

Other instances

This is not the first instance when a person in Russia has been handed a prison sentence for such a puny reason. Earlier this month, an artist named Alexandra Skochilenko was handed a seven-year prison sentence after she swapped supermarket price tags with slogans criticising the offensive.

“Putin has been lying to us from television screens for 20 years: the result of these lies is our readiness to justify the war and the senseless deaths,” read one of the altered price tags.

“The Russian army bombed an art school in Mariupol. Around 400 people were hiding inside,” read another.

The 76-year-old shopper who alerted the police about Skochilenko's actions defended her decision saying she was 'proud' of what she had done.

“I am the ‘informer’. I’m proud of what I’ve done. Is it not a disgrace to see a crime and then just walk by? Did I send her to lay out these price tags? What do you want me to say, that she’s a good girl? Should she be forgiven?” she said in an interview.

It has been more than 21 months since Russia first invaded Ukraine. While the war has continued, there had been a crackdown on dissent that rights groups have equated to the days of mass repression under the Soviet Union.

The war has put considerable strain on the resources of Russia, forcing more and more commoners to agitate against the reckless spending of funds on the military.