Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces advance in eastern Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a bitter battle for Bakhmut since May 2022. The eastern city of Ukraine which had become one of the central battles in the war with heavy Manpower and resources used to control the city on both sides as Russia captured key parts of the city. Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive in May of this year to recapture lost territory according to Moscow a village on the outskirts of Bakhmut has now fallen into Russian hands.