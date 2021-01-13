Man to lose USD 240 million worth bitcoins if he gets password wrong

Passwords are meant to be remembered but gone are the days when we had to remember just a couple. With the proliferation of apps and websites, we end up creating many accounts, set different passwords. We even use apps to remember all these passwords, but forget them anyway. But it seldom happens in us lesser mortals' lives that a single password holds key to millions of dollars worth of fortune.

Enter Stefan Thomas, a San Francisco programmer who has USD 240 million in his name. Life is set right? Nope. There's a teeny tiny problem.

Thomas has forgotten the password to the hard drive on which these bitcoins have been stored. He has already entered wrong password eight times. Two more wrong guesses and he can kiss the fortune goodbye.

The IronKey harddrive that he uses has a function that if a password is incorrectly guessed 10 times, it encrypts the data making its retrieval a near-impossible task.

“I would just lay in bed and think about it,” Thomas told the New York Times. “Then I would go to the computer with some new strategy, and it wouldn’t work, and I would be desperate again.”



How many bitcoins Thomas has? 7002

He was rewarded these many bitcoins a decade ago for making a video explaining how bitcoins worked. At that time, the price of 1 bitcoin was just USD 2-6.

Today, one bitcoin goes for USD 34,000.

Thomas is getting offers from experts to help him safely unlock the harddrive but this help is coming at a price.

"Um, for $220M in locked-up Bitcoin, you don't make 10 password guesses but take it to professionals to buy 20 IronKeys and spend six months finding a side-channel or uncapping. I'll make it happen for 10%. Call me." tweeted Alex Stamos from Stanford Internet Observatory.

There's no free lunch in this world after all.