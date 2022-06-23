Man goes on stabbing spree in Auckland, injures four

A man stabbed four people in a rampage in Auckland, New Zealand. The authorities said that bystanders brought the man to the ground.

Police District Commander Naila Hassan said the suspect in the Auckland attack was in custody.

"This was an extremely fast-moving incident, where our police staff responded quickly, apprehended the offender and prevented further harm to our communities," Hassan said.

It was not immediately apparent what was the motive behind the attack.

New Zealand was the site of two violent stabbing rampages at supermarkets last year. One was considered a terror attack while a judge found no motive could be attached to the other attack.

A Muslim extremist, who was inspired by Islamic State group stabbed five people in Auckland last September. He was shot and killed by the police.

Three of those he stabbed were critically injured and two other people were also injured in the melee, but all survived.

Last year in May, shoppers and a staff at a supermarket in Dunedin managed to stop a frenzied man from hurting others after he stabbed four people. Three people were severely wounded.

The Dunedin attacker, 43-year-old Luke Lambert, was convicted on four counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

