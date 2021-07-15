Man finds 158 bowling balls buried under house during renovation

Bowling's a good game. There may not be any better way to spend an evening with your friends smashing away at the pins in a good bowling alley. Bowling aficionados go one step ahead and create a mini bowling alley in their homes. So by that logic, it's not unusual to find a bowling ball or two in a household.

But 158? That too buried in the ground? Well read on.

All was well for Michigan homeowner David Olson (33) till he was renovating the porch of his house. As he demolished the concrete slabs, he saw a spherical shape protruding from the ground. As he told CNN, he was intrigued and brushed the soil off the sphere. And he found that it was bowling ball.

Olson dug further, he found about 15 bowling balls buried in the ground. The number kept on going up. And soon, Olson had to contend with the fact the someone had buried 158 bowling balls under his house.

As per the report by CNN. Some of the bowling balls had serial numbers on them.

Olson called up Brunswick Bowling Products, the manufacturer of the bowling balls as per the markings on the balls. The company confirmed that the material the balls were made up had not gone toxic.

It also turned out that the balls were buried in 1950, when Olson's house was built. But who buried them there and why? Nobody knows.

158 bowling balls is quite a big number for a household to use for recreational purpose. So the Olsons have decided that these balls would be used to up the decorative quotient of their home.

