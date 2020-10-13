Malaysia's Anwar submits documents to king to show support to form new government

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said he has presented documents to the king on his “strong and convincing” parliamentary support to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He said he had the support of over 120 lawmakers in the 222-strong parliament.

The power struggle comes as Malaysia, already grappling with an economy battered by the novel coronavirus, faces a renewed surge in infections.

Anwar met with the king on Tuesday morning after saying last month that he had the backing of a majority of lawmakers to form a new government.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. The king can also dissolve parliament and trigger elections on the prime minister’s advice.

In March, the king appointed Muhyiddin as the prime minister after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, saying he believed Muhyiddin commanded majority support in parliament.

Should Anwar succeed in securing the post, it would mean Malaysia would have its third prime minister this year.

But scepticism over Anwar’s challenge remains as no major party has offered a clear declaration of support.

Muhyiddin, whose seven-month-old administration has survived on a razor-thin parliamentary majority, had earlier dismissed Anwar’s claims as a “mere allegation” and told him to prove his majority through a constitutional process.

Leaders in Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition issued a statement on Monday declaring full support for Muhyiddin.

