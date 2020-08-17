Malaysia: New strain of coronavirus, 10 times more infectious found

A new strain of the novel coronavirus has been found in Malaysia that is said to be 10 times more infectious than COVD-19.

The mutation named D614G was found in as many as three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started after a restaurant owner returned from India and violated his 14-day home quarantine, according to Bloomberg. The man is sent to prison for five months and fined.

The same strain was also detected in another cluster in people coming back from the Philippines.

Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said it could imply that present research on vaccines may be incomplete or ineffective against the strain.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said no evidence suggests that the mutation could cause more severe disease.

A study published in Cell Press said the mutation is unlikely to affect the efficacy of vaccines currently under development.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, which has earlier managed to control the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, is lately seeing a rise in the infections. On Saturday, the country recorded 26 new cases, the highest since July 28.

On Sunday, Malaysia confirmed 25 new infections.