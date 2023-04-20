Majority of Hindu parents in UK say their child faced anti-Hindu hate in schools: Survey

A new report highlights that anti-Hindu hate is quite prevalent in British schools. The report - 'Anti-Hindu Hate in Schools' - stands out at the time when a Hindu, Rishi Sunak, is the prime minister of the country.

The report released by a UK-based counter-terrorism think-tank society Henry Jackson Society released on Wednesday (April 19) stated that 51 per cent of Hindu parents surveyed reported that their child has suffered anti-Hindu hate at school.

The report also found that teaching Hinduism was reported by some participants of the study as fostering religious discrimination towards Hindu pupils.

The report mentioned that incidents such as Hindu pupils being bullied to convert to Islam, beef being thrown at another student, etc are among some examples that have been recorded, that were faced by Hindu students.

The survey, which is covering 988 Hindu parents and more than 1,000 schools around the country, concluded, "This report highlights the prevalence of discrimination against Hindus in British schools, with 51 per cent of Hindu parents surveyed reporting that their child has suffered anti-Hindu hate at school."

51 percent of Hindu parents said their child had experienced anti-Hindu hate in school. @CharlotteFLit's latest report dives into the factors driving this prejudice and what can be done to address it. https://t.co/0i3dRU5OQN pic.twitter.com/3PgrZGfyFP — Henry Jackson Society (@HJS_Org) April 19, 2023 ×

"The findings underscore the urgent need for greater awareness and understanding of the Hindu experience in schools and further research into other lesser-known types of prejudices that may be manifesting in Britain's classrooms. It highlights the need for more specific and accurate reporting mechanisms to capture such incidents," it noted.

As quoted by a news agency, Ben Everitt, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes, told The Telegraph that the findings were "damning" and called for urgent improvements to religious education.

"The findings in this report are damning and shed light on the varying themes and forms which anti-Hindu discrimination materialises in the classroom," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE