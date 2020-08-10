Major explosion rips through Baltimore neighbourhood: Report

A major explosion ripped through a Baltimore neighborhood in US on Monday, leveling several houses, trapping at least five people and critically injuring three, Reuters report said quoting the firefighters.

Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn around, the report added.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted on Twitter.

"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called," the union said on Twitter.

The union tweeted photos of rescue workers climbing over a pile of debris.

