Mahmud Abbas calls for 'immediate end to aggression' against Palestinians

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, on Thursday (Oct 12), called for "an immediate end to the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people", said his office after a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

In his first public response after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, Abbas refuted "practices related to killing civilians or abusing them on both sides", as per a statement.

The two leaders met in Amman and discussed "ways to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and deliver aid and relief" to Hamas-controlled Gaza, the statement said.

Abbas said that the targeting of civilians by both Israeli forces and Palestinian militants "contravenes morals, religion and international law".

He stressed Palestinians "renounce violence and adhere to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, and political action as a path to achieving our national goals", as per the statement.

Abbas further "warned of the danger of the only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopping working due to running out of fuel" and urged action to secure the supply of electricity and water as well as "opening urgent humanitarian corridors".

The Palestinian president also called "for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees".

Abbas' comments came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned him for his silence over the attack calling it "shameful".

"Where is the clear condemnation of the terrorist violence by the autonomous (Palestinian) Authority and by its president, Mahmoud Abbas?" he said. "Their silence is shameful."

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Hamas terrorists beheaded soldiers and raped women during their attack on the state.

In a televised address Wednesday night, he detailed atrocities that took place during the attack, hours after he announced a war-time Cabinet to oversee the fight.

“We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE