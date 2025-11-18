Maduro hints at ‘face to face’ talks, but Trump won’t ‘rule out’ US troops in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 17) said that he will talk to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who voiced a similar statement, saying that he was ready to talk “face to face”. This comes as tensions in the Caribbean escalate with the presence of the US military, which has hardened its crackdown against drug cartels.

“This country will continue to be at peace, and in the United States, anyone who wants to talk to Venezuela will talk face to face, without any problem,” Maduro said on his weekly television program hours after Trump suggested talks between the two leaders.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the US president said, “At a certain period of time, I'll be talking to him,” adding that the Venezuelan president “has not been good to the United States.”

When asked whether he would rule out US troops inside Venezuela, Trump said, “No, I don’t rule out that, I don’t rule out anything.” He added, “We just have to take care of Venezuela. They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons.”

A US Marine contingent is currently conducting its second military exercise in Trinidad and Tobago in less than a month. However, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that it would not allow the US to use the archipelago’s territory for launching strikes against Venezuelans.

“The US has NEVER requested use of our territory to launch any attacks against the people of Venezuela,” Persad-Bissessar told AFP. “Trinidad and Tobago will not participate in any act that could harm the Venezuelan people.”

Venezuela has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Caracas. In recent months, the US has expanded its military presence in the region, positioning an aircraft carrier group, warships and several stealth jets. Despite criticism over mounting civilian toll and lack of transparency, the US has maintained that it is defending itself against “narco-terrorists”. Washington has also accused Maduro of leading a “terrorist” drug cartel – an accusation he denies.