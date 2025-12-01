PM Modi expresses ‘deep concern’ over Bangladesh’s ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s health, assures all possible assistance

PM Modi extended all possible support to Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is critically ill and remains in intensive care in a hospital in Dhaka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 01) said he is 'Deeply concerned' over the health of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and extended all possible support from India. Modi also acknowledged the two-time prime minister's contribution to Bangladesh's public life over the years.
PM Modi's Statements came hours following Zia's party reported that she is "extremely unwell" and has been put on ventilator support.
“Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
Zia, 80, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to the hospital on November 23 after developing a chest infection and has remained in intensive care since. She has a permanent pacemaker and previously underwent stenting for her heart.
Also Read: No verifiable information about his condition: Imran Khan’s son raises concern over father’s safety
Amid Zia's deteriorating health conditions, her son Tarique Rahman, who is self self-exile and living in the UK since 2008, said his return to the home country was not entirely in his control, adding that “like any child,” he longs to be near his mother at this “moment of crisis.”
In a surprising decision, the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government declared Khaleda Zia a "very, very important person" (VVIP) in a notification issued late on Monday.
Also Read: After death penalty, Sheikh Hasina now gets 5-year jail term in corruption case, sister also convicted
Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, director general (administration) at the office of the chief adviser, signed the order following instructions from the president.
The VVIP status is granted to the head of the state (president) and the head of the government (prime minister or chief adviser).