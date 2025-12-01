LOGIN
Moscow Warns NATO, Calls Pre-emptive Strike Remarks as 'Irresponsible'

Dec 01, 2025
Cyber intrusions and grey-zone pressure from Russia prompt NATO commanders to debate pre-emptive counter-operations. Russia condemned the remarks by NATO’s top military officer today, after he suggested the alliance could consider pre-emptive strikes as a defensive action against Moscow. Talking to media recently, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said that NATO was exploring ways to strengthen its response to hybrid warfare from Russia, noting that a pre-emptive strike could be viewed as a defensive action.

