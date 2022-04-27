Lower house in Belarus approves changes in criminal code, makes terrorism punishable by death penalty

The lower house of parliament in Belarus on Wednesday (April 27) approved changes in the criminal code and made terrorism punishable by the death penalty.

It comes after some activists in the country tried to sabotage parts of the railway network to make it harder for Russia to deploy forces into Ukraine for its invasion.

Alluding to acts of sabotage on the railway, house speaker Vladimir Andreychenko said, "Destructive forces are continuing terrorist (and) extremist activity by trying to rock the situation in Belarus, provoking domestic instability and conflicts."

Adding that there can be no justification for the actions of terrorists, Andreychenko said "Actions are being taken to disable railway equipment and tracks, objects of strategic importance."

Ex-Soviet Union member Belarus has edged even closer to Russia amid crippling Western sanctions over his crackdown on domestic protests.

Rebuking Belarus for allowing their country to be used as a staging ground for the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “The Russian military is launching missiles at Ukraine from your territory. From your territory they are killing our children, they are destroying our homes and trying to blow up everything that has been built for decades.”

Two groups of saboteurs had been arrested by the Belarusian police at the beginning of April in which two people were wounded after clashes due to gunfire.

Acts of terrorism that cause a loss of life, brutal murders, and multiple murders are currently punishable by the death penalty in Belarus.

Lukashenko had previously accused the West of “pushing the world to the brink of World War III.”

He is facing criticism from the Belarusian opposition that is asking its supporters to block the roads amid a crackdown over mass anti-government protests.

Stanislav Sushkevich, Belarus’ first post-Soviet leader, told AFP that “Lukashenko is depriving Belarus of its future and turning the country into a staging ground for Putin’s mad games.”

