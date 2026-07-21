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Louvre’s Apollo Gallery to reopen after $102m heist, but without any jewels on display

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 14:26 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 14:26 IST
Louvre’s Apollo Gallery to reopen after $102m heist, but without any jewels on display

Louvre’s Apollo Gallery to reopen after $102m heist, but without any jewels Photograph: (Credit: Pexels/Representative image)

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Paris’s Louvre Museum will reopen its Apollo Gallery on July 22 following a $102 million jewel heist, but all remaining precious objects have been removed.

Louvre Museum’s Apollo Gallery will reopen on Wednesday (July 22) after the 2025 heist that shook art enthusiasts across the globe. Therobbery took place in broad daylight, when thieves took away prized jewels worth $102 million from the premises. In less than 10 minutes, the museum, where tourists flock to see legendary Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, lost its sparkle and sparked a lot of security concerns.

But here’s what will be different, no jewels will be on display and the museum will revert to its 17th century function as a state gallery, a source told news agency AFP on Monday (July 20). In an interview with Le Parisien, the museum's president Christophe Leribault said the "collections and precious objects" that had been displayed earlier, had been removed.

Also read: Louvre Museum robbery: WATCH | Thief cutting through glass display in brazen heist

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Museum director's admission

Director Laurence des Cars admitted to inadequate camera surveillance. Speaking for the first time after the heist, the museum director told French lawmakers, “Despite our efforts, despite our hard work on a daily basis, we failed.”

She added, "The only camera installed is directed westward and therefore did not cover the balcony involved in the break-in.”

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Also read: 'Sherlock' looking detective was not investigating Louvre heist, here's why he was there

What all was stolen in the robbery?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, however, has been found by the authorities in damaged condition near the museum. The crown has 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds and with golden eagles, as per the museum website.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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