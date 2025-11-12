/'Sherlock' looking detective was not investigating Louvre heist, here's why he was there

A family weekend affair for a French local turned into him becoming an internet sensation. 15-year-old Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux from Rambouillet, Paris was captured walking near Louvre on the day of the heist and pictures of him began circulating online. Some netizens agreed that he’s the most ‘detective looking dectective’ they have seen. The well-groomed man stole the show, and his fedora also received some limelight; he was everything modern-age Sherlock would have been pictured as. Now, turns out he wasn’t the detective investigating the theft. A Sunday family event got someone not only noticed but recognised globally, thanks to the internet.

The photo that went viral was captured by an AP photojournalist, who was photographing the area, which was being cordoned off by the security personnel. Speaking to news agency AP, Delvaux said, “We didn't know there was a heist.” Also, he found out that he had gone viral only days later when a friend asked him.

He added, “People said, 'You've become a star'. I was astonished that just with one photo you can become viral in a few days.”

How the internet intially reacted to his pictures:

“The French detective on scene for the recent jewellery heist at The Louvre in Paris is the most detective-looking detective I have ever detected,” wrote Jay Anderson, an X user.

Ian Miles Cheong thinks it's ‘pure aesthetic’. He wrote on X, “The man in the fedora, who looks like he came out of a detective film noir from the 1940s is an actual French police detective.”

Just like the Louvre heist on October 10, which has been a talking point, not just in France but across the globe. Known for Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the museum was robbed off precious jewels worth $102 million in less than 10 minutes in broad daylight. The museum in Paris attracts art enthusiasts and tourists from across the world.

What all was stolen in Louvre robbery?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.