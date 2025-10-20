/Louvre Museum robbery: WATCH | Thief cutting through glass display in brazen heist

A robbery in broad daylight in the iconic Louvre Museum of France has left the country shell-shocked. The theft, which sounds the plan 'right from a Hollywood movie' has exposed how poorly secured the iconic tourist attraction was. The thieves carried out the heist of some of the most prestigious and historically relevant jewels as well as artifacts in under seven minutes in early morning hours of museum opening. Now, a video has emerged of the unfortunate incident which shows a thief cutting through a glass display during the robbery without much fear.

Louvre Museum robbery video emerges

In the video, which has been shared by France-based BFMTV, a thief can be seen cutting through the glass display in the brazen daylight robbery while other visitors just passing by.

Have a look at the video below:

According to the primary investigation, four thieves were reportedly involved in the heist in which "Two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of priceless cultural heritage were stolen," as per the French cultural ministry. Paris's chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau also told BFMTV that the thieves used angle grinders to break the glass displays and steal the artifacts. Notably, Louvre also houses the iconic Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci among other treasured items.

What all was stolen in the robbery?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.