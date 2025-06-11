/Los Angeles protest: Trump slams protestors burning US flags, vows to float one year jail term

As volatile protests continue in Los Angeles, second-largest US city, for the fifth straight day over immigration raids and a night-time curfew imposed in part of downtown by the mayor, President Donald Trump called for one year in jail for protesters that burn the American flag.

Trump calls for jail term

While speaking at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday, Trump said, "They proudly carry flags of other countries, but they don't carry the American flag. They only burn it."

"People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year. And we'll see if we can get that done," he added.

According to Fox News, Trump' administration is working with some senators to pass a law that gives jail time to flag-burning protesters.

Flag burning is considered a form of political expression and protected under the First Amendment after the Supreme Court ruled in the 1989 Texas v. Johnson case.

Curfew in LA

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday (Jun 10) declared an overnight curfew in the downtown area as the unrest and vandalism continue amid protests against immigration raids.

“I have declared a local emergency and issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting,” Bass told reporters.

This comes after a federal judge denied California Governor Gavin Newsom's request for an immediate restraining order to block the Trump administration's decision to deploy thousands of National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles police made 197 arrests up from 114 on Monday, 40 on Sunday and 27 on Saturday.

According to the 23 businesses had been looted on Monday night, but an estimate of financial losses to the city from the at-times violent disorder was not given.

