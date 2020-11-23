'Lockdown is working', says Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on COVID-19 plan

As Europe is battling the second wave of the novel coronavirus and has initiated a second lockdown, Spain is one country where the government is satisfied with the 'plan'.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, on Saturday, appreciated the progress the country has made in the last few weeks and said the plan of containing the virus through lockdown "is working".

He made this announcement while unveiling details of plans to vaccinate a majority part of the population as quickly as possible after the vaccine is ready and available.

"The capacity which our national health service has to vaccinate in a short amount of time is frankly outstanding and gives us confidence that we can achieve this ambitious goal," Sanchez said. "We still have very difficult months ahead but the road map has been drawn up."

In the recently conducted G20 virtual conference, he told his fellow leaders that the country has been successful in bringing down COVID-19 cases to nearly 400 from 530 daily cases within 15 days.

He also added that this has been possible simply because of the lockdown and added that this is a proof that the declaration of a state of emergency last month, which allowed regional governments to impose virus restrictions such as nighttime curfews and limitations on inter-regional travel, is having an effect.

The country is now planning to vaccinate the majority of the population — a cumulative figure of approximately 47 million — by mid-2021. The process will start in January 2021 and the government will establish nearly 13,000 vaccination points across the country.

He also recalled that 14 million people had received the flu shot within eight weeks in 2020, which is four million more than the number of people who received the flu shot in 2019.

More details of the plan, which has been in development since September, would be unveiled after it is approved on Tuesday during a weekly cabinet meeting, Sanchez said.