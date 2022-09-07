Liz Truss Cabinet reshuffle: Will appointment of loyalists backfire at new UK PM?

For the first time in the United Kingdom, a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions—prime minister, treasury, foreign office and home affairs. After Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister, she installed her loyalists into top jobs.

The new Prime Minister found no role for Dominic Raab, and also some Sunak-backers, such as Steve Barclay, Grant Shapps and Shailesh Vara.

Former home secretary Priti Patel resigned and also Boris Johnson's uber-loyalist Nadine Dorries stepped down.

Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as interior minister.

Ben Wallace is the defence secretary and Kit Malthouse is the education secretary. The health secretary is Coffey, who is also a close ally of Truss.

Chloe Smith will head Work and Pensions, and Kemi Badenoch will be Trade Secretary. Penny Mordaunt was named Leader of the Commons. The right-wing Jacob Rees-Mogg will be the business, energy and industrial strategy secretary.

Will the appointment of loyalists backfire at Truss?

Meanwhile, the wife of Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer lashed out at her for "rewarding her supporters" and branded her an "imbecile" after she sacked him.

It looks like Truss is storing up problems for herself and the party as well because such conflicts inside the party can be troublesome. In case she falters, her choices will be questioned, especially by those who have been sidelined today.

As the country faces multiple crises at the moment, Truss and her team will face a daunting in-tray of issues to tackle, with priority on decades-high inflation.

The new PM will also have to figure out how to deal with energy bills that are set to rise by 80 per cent next month and even more again in January.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has tipped the country to fall into recession later this year. But Truss said, "I am confident that together we can ride out the storm."

Amid the ongoing crises, reports have suggested that the newly appointed ministers may be asked to sign off immediately on a plan to freeze energy bills for the coming winter costing tens of billions of pounds.

Tax cuts and diverting some health funding to social care could also reportedly be on the agenda.

Truss promised, "I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment." She also vowed to take "action this week" on gas and electricity bills and broader energy policy.

UK's promises to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will also be on the priority list besides contemplating the rising China threat.

