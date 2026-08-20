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Who is Jewel Howard-Taylor? Liberia's former vice president charged with drug trafficking

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 13:11 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 13:16 IST
Who is Jewel Howard-Taylor? Liberia's former vice president charged with drug trafficking

Former Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor Photograph: (Instagram/jewelhowardtaylor)

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Liberia's former vice president Jewel Howard-Taylor has been detained at an airport and charged in a major drug trafficking case. Authorities accuse her of helping import and transport controlled drugs as the country intensifies a wider crackdown on international trafficking networks.

Liberia has charged former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor with drug trafficking, money laundering, and several other offences, according to the country's Justice Ministry.

Howard-Taylor, who served as vice president from 2018 to 2024, has been detained at Roberts International Airport in Monrovia. Reports suggest she was preparing to leave the country. Subsequently taken to national police headquarters.

Former vice president accused in drug case Liberian authorities accuse Howard-Taylor of illegally importing, selling, and transporting controlled drugs, as well as facilitating drug trafficking.

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The case is part of a wider crackdown by Liberia on transnational drug networks, particularly those involved in cocaine trafficking.

Police have also charged three foreign nationals in absentia as part of the investigation. The suspects, two Croatians and one Ukrainian, are accused of being members of the same alleged network.

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Authorities said they are pursuing the foreign suspects and intend to target every level of the trafficking operation, including organisers, facilitators and financiers.

Liberia steps up anti-drug crackdown

The West African nation has carried out several major drug seizures in recent months, with some described by authorities as among the largest in Liberia's history.

The crackdown comes as West Africa has increasingly emerged as a transit route for cocaine moving from South America towards European markets. Liberian officials have repeatedly stressed the need to prevent the country from becoming a hub for international drug trafficking.

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Who is Jewel Howard-Taylor?

Howard-Taylor was a senior figure in former President George Weah's administration, serving as vice president throughout his six-year tenure from 2018 to 2024.

Weah's presidency was marked by allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, although the charges against Howard-Taylor are part of a separate investigation into alleged drug trafficking and related offences. President Joseph Boakai took office in 2024 after defeating Weah and pledged to intensify efforts against corruption.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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