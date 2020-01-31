Medicine created by artificial intelligence to treat obesessive-compulsive disorder first time

Artificial intelligence has invented a drug molecule that will be used to treat patients who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for the first time.

It has been created by a British start-up called Exscientia and Japanese pharmaceutical firm called Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.

AI was able to produce this drug molecule in just a period of 12 months.

Usually, it takes about five years for a drug to develop.

''It is a key milestone in drug discovery'', Exscienta chief executive professor Andrew Hopkins.

AI has been used to diagnose patients and to analyse patients and their data and scans.

But this is the first time that it has been directly used for the creation of a new medicine.

The molecule is called DSP-1181.

It was invented by using algorithms that go through potential compounds and check them against an enormous database that comprises of several parameters.

It will enter ''phase one'' trails in Japan.

It will be followed by more global tests if successful.

The entities are also working on potential drugs that can treat cancer and cardiovascular diseases.