David Hockney's pop art icon 'The Splash' fetches £23.1 million

Seminal pop art painting "The Splash" by David Hockney sold for £23.1 million at an auction in Sotheby's London on Tuesday.

This is the third-highest price paid for a work by the British artist.

"The Splash" is one the most famous paintings painted by Hockney which in 1966.

It had been estimated to sell between £20m to £30m but it ended up fetching £23,117,000.

The painting in Hockney's minimalist style, depicts the moment just after a diver has broken the surface of a swimming pool, capturing the fantasy Californian lifestyle.

It is considered one of the stand-out pop art images of the 20th Century and is one of a trio of works alongside A Little Splash and A Bigger Splash.

According to Emma Baker, head of the contemporary art sale at London's Sotheby's auction house "Not only is this a landmark work within David Hockney's oeuvre, it's an icon of Pop that defined an era and also gave visual identity to LA".

Sotheby's also called the work "a quintessential example of Hockney's lifelong fascination with the texture, appearance and depth of water".

The price, bid by an unknown buyer, is nearly eight times that achieved when the work last sold at auction for £2.9 million in 2006.

Yorkshire-born Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" sold for over $90 million in New York in 2018, an auction record at the time for a work by a living artist.

The same year, his "Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica" sold for $28.5 million.