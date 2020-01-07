Latest updates on Iran general Qasem Soleimani's killing: Funeral procession begins in Kerman

Post-Soleimani’s death, tensions have been escalating between Iran and the United States even as the funeral procession of slain Iran General Soleimani began in his hometown Kerman today. The Iranian general will be buried later on Tuesday.

Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani will be buried in his hometown, Kerman.



The three-day national funeral procession in Iran and Iraq will end today.



Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised "severe revenge".



Mourners shouted ‘revenge’ during the national funeral procession observed in Soleimani’s death.



Addressing the crowd during a funeral procession on Monday, Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, called US President ‘Crazy Trump and added, "Don’t think everything is over", and promised "dark days" for the US in the days ahead.



The Tehran government said it will roll back from the international nuclear accord.



Saudi’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal, said, “It is certainly a very dangerous moment."



President Donald Trump tweeted, "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" over Iran’s announcement on Uranium extraction.

IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020 ×

Amid rising global tensions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern and called for ‘maximum restraint’.

Watch: Soleimani to be buried today in Iranian hometown



Read More: US criticises Russia, China at UN over failure to condemn Baghdad embassy attack

Read More: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Trump as Tehran mourns Suleimani

Read More: India reaches out to countries in West Asia amid US-Iran tensions

(With Inputs from AFP)