Know about Indian-origin Manpreet Singh! First female Sikh judge in US

Manpreet Monica Singh, an Indian-origin woman, has created history as she took oath as a Harris county judge, becoming the United States' first female Sikh judge.

An elated Manpreet, wrote in her Facebook post, “Mama we made it! It is a 'true honour' to rep the people of Harris County as a Sikh civil court judge. Thank you to everyone for making this a historic moment, one that someday won't be an uncommon event - because there will be a judiciary that includes countless Sikh people and other minorities. I'm ready to put my 2 decades of experience to good use.”

Born and raised in Houston, Manpreet now stays in Bellaire with her two children and husband. For the last 20 years, she has been an attorney and has worked with various civil rights organisations at the national, state and local levels.

The swearing-in ceremony of Manpreet Singh was presided over by Texas' first South Asian judge Ravi Sandill. In the early 1970s, Manpreet's father immigrated to the US.

"It means a lot to me because I represent H-town (a nickname of Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it," she stated during the oath ceremony.

Commenting on the historic moment, Sandill said, “It's a really big moment for the Sikh community. When they see someone of colour, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she's an ambassador for all women of colour.”

After the swearing-in ceremony, Manpreet said, “I thought it was important for kids, as they go through their education, that they could see that there's a possibility for professions that we never had access to before.”

"It was a proud day for the Sikh Community, but also a proud day for all people of Colour who see the Diversity of the City of Houston in the Diversity of the Court,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.