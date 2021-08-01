Kim Yong Un's sister slams planned military drills between US and South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, has slammed the planned military drills between the US and South Korea.

The leader's sister said the planned military exercise between the US and South Korea can "becloud" relations between the two countries.

"I view this as an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders," Kim Yo Jong said, adding that the drill "further beclouds the way ahead of the north-south relations."

This warning from Kim Jong Un’s sister came a little after the two sides restored cross-border communication after more than a year of silence from the two sides. Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in have been exchanging personal letters, which has helped restore communication between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the US and South Korea are readying for another planned military drill. The US has stationed nearly 28,500 troops in the South to protect it against the Kim Jong Un-led nation that infamously keeps showcasing its nuclear weapons.

North Korea believes that these military exercises are preparation for an invasion.