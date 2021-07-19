Use 'superior' language, not South's slang: Kim Jong-un's North Korea warns young people

Following the usual 'traditional' guidelines, North Korea’s younger generation has been warned by Kim Jong-un’s officials to follow the country’s standard language, rather than using slang.

Young people have been told to adhere to North Korea’s "superior" language, based on the dialect used in the capital city, Pyongyang. The warning came after officials were led to believe that the younger generation’s language and dialect were being heavily influenced by the South.

Also read | N Korean, Chinese leaders vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility: Report

The warning was published in an editorial piece published on Sunday in the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ party. "The ideological and cultural penetration under the colourful signboard of the bourgeoisie is even more dangerous than enemies who are taking guns," the piece read, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

It, reportedly, talked about young people trying to adapt to the less superior cultural values of several things such as hairstyles, language, spoken word, dialect, and much more.

Among the banned words, "oppa” is one of the main slang. It originally was used to address ‘older brother’ but is lately being used as slang to refer to spouse or boyfriend in South Korea.

Also read | Kim Jong Un's sudden weight loss sparks rumours about his health

Kim Jong-un's government believes if the young people start mimicking South Korea’s traditions and culture, they are diminishing all the revolutionary and ideological advances that have taken place in the country in the past years.

"When the new generations have a sound sense of ideology and revolutionary spirits, the future of a country is bright. If not, decades-long social systems and revolution will be perished. That is the lesson of blood in the history of the world’s socialist movement," the opinion piece reads.

Earlier, too, the younger generation has been warned to stay away from the popular K-pop music genre and even Korean dramas that, officials believe, negatively affect young people’s dressing sense, dance moves and language.