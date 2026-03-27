An unverified photo claiming to be of the last moments of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the image was taken just 23 minutes before the Iranian leader was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes in his office on February 28 and was captured on CCTV footage. This comes as the war in West Asia enters its Day 27.

What does image show?

According to Lebanese media Al Mayadeen, the photo was released by Tehran. The image, which claims to be the last picture of the Iranian leader, shows him sitting in a chair in his office and reading. The authenticity of the image has not been verified.

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Some social media users claimed that the image could be generated using AI, questioning how the CCTV footage would survive after the deadly strikes.

Hostilities began on February 28 when the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan. Iran has ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire, while US President Donald Trump has claimed victory multiple times, suggesting that the objective is nearly met. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon, targeting Iran’s ally Hezbollah and has ruled out diplomacy with the Lebanese government.

Trump claims talks ongoing

In a recent development, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 26) said that he has postponed his deadline for potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure until April 6, saying the delay came at Tehran’s request and emphasising that negotiations are progressing positively.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Initially, Trump had issued a 48-hour ultimatum last Saturday, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers or face destruction of its power facilities. Since then, the deadline has been extended twice. “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 pm, Eastern Time,” he posted. US envoy Steve Witkoff told a cabinet meeting that there were “strong signs” Iran might be willing to negotiate.