Kevin McCarthy loses 14th round of voting, US House still without speaker
(File Photo) Kevin McCarthy Photograph:(Twitter)
Republican Kevin McCarthy has lost 14th round of voting for the speakership of US House of Representatives. McCarthy had been expected finally to win a majority to lead the Republican-controlled House, but his victory lap was derailed by a right-wing rebellion in his own ranks that extended the contest to one of the longest in history.
As per the final tally, McCarthy got 216 votes while Democratic candidate Hakeem Jeffries got 212. Andy Biggs received support from 2 representatives, as did Jim Jordan.
