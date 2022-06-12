Keir Starmer worse choice for British prime minister than Boris Johnson: Poll

A new poll conducted by 'Observer' has shown that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is a worse choice for the British prime minister than Boris Johnson.

Currently, Johnson has a two-point lead over Starmer further raising concerns within Labour over the party leader’s performance.

In comparison to their ratings two weeks ago, Johnson's rating has improved from -30 to -27 but Karmer's has remained unchanged at -6.

While 26 per cent of the pollsters believed that Karmer would make the best prime minister, 28 per cent opted for Johnson.

According to the latest Observer poll, Labour has a lead with 36 per cent of the vote, followed by Tories at 34 per cent and Lib Dems are on 13 per cent with the Greens on 6 per cent.

Despite a no-confidence vote against Johnson, Labour MPs are still feeling gloomy over Starmer’s performance.

Also see | How the Northern Ireland protocol divides Britain and the European Union

Criticising Karmer's line of questioning during the vote, many within Labour’s ranks said it had helped Johnson regain some stability.

After the strife during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Starmer’s main task has been repairing the party’s internal workings.

Labour Party is currently focusing on making progress with significant groups of voters to secure a clear double-digit lead in the 23 June by-election in Wakefield.

''The work that Keir has been doing to reform the party, often without fanfare, means that we can seriously talk about winning the next election,'' a senior Labour source told 'The Guardian'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: