'Keeping hope alive': Family survives massive Turkey, Syria earthquake, rescued unscathed. Watch!

In Syria's Bisina, on Tuesday the whole area echoed with claps and cheers as an entire family was saved from the rubble of a demolished building. Monday's series of massive earthquakes have not only destroyed infrastructure but also families. However, in the midst of that devastation, it is moments like this one that is keeping the spirits of rescuers and civilians alive.

The family, which consisted of a father and his two children — a son and a daughter — had been stuck under the collapsed building for a day or ever since the quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Video of this heartwarming rescue is going viral on social media. The Syria chapter of a volunteer organisation known as White Helmets has shared it.

A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.

An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 ×

In the video, you can see not only the civilian bystanders but also the rescue workers erupt in wild celebrations as the family is pulled from under the rubble, one after the other.

The massive tremors have caused widespread damage in the two countries. As per the last figures made reported by AFP, the death toll has crossed 11,700. However, many are still trapped under the rubble of buildings and housing complexes that were flattened by this quake.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that the figure would only move upwards and may reach 20,000. As per the organisation, around 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, could be affected by the tremors.

(With inputs from agencies)

