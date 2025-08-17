/Kabul's DAY Zero soon? Afghan capital might run out of water by 2030

The capital of Afghanistan, which has a population of over six million people, might become the first modern city to run out of water by 2030. The nonprofit Mercy Corps, in a report, stressed that Kabul is running dry and its water reserves are emptying nearly twice as quickly as they are being filled.

The groundwater levels in the Afghan capital have dropped drastically due to over-extraction and climate change effects.

Kabul, however, is surrounded by snowy mountains and three rivers, and it was never known as a dry city. But, since its population grew nearly sixfold over the last 25 years, no decent water management system has been set up for the residents.

Notably, at least 700,000 Afghans are displaced every year because of climate change, according to a United Nations report. While one-third of Afghanistan's population doesn't have access to clean drinking water.

To bring a change and help the distressed people in Afghanistan, international donors have financed multiple dam projects as well as initiatives, but either it was never implemented or were abruptly stopped during the Taliban takeover in 2021.

“Kabul has been struggling with water issues for two decades, but it was never a priority,” said Najibullah Sadid, an expert on water resources. “Now the wells are drying up, and it’s an emergency.”

According to the report, Kabul's aquifers will become dry in the next five years, which might pose an existential threat to the Afghan capital. It can further cause the displacement of around three million Afghan people.

Moreover, up to 80 per cent of groundwater is believed to be unsafe, with high levels of sewage, arsenic and salinity.

Residents complain

Karimi, a tailor in Kabul, said that they are fighting for water, stressing that it is like gold for them. “We are increasingly fighting because water is like gold for us,” he said as he pushed a wheelbarrow filled with 40 gallons of water that his family of five would use for household chores.

A former head of the City Council and a retired mechanical engineer Zahir, told the New York Times that the well had run dry years ago and the public pipe to his two-story house was spluttering water only every three days.