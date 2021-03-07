'Just putt it out': Twitter laughs at Trump's cheat move in golf

The former US President, Donald Trump, is quite infamous for being a sore loser, be it in elections or on the golf field. In addition to being in news for his political moves, Trump is also making headlines for one of his favourite hobbies — golf.

Trump has been enjoying his golfing sessions once again, since leaving the White House. However, turns out he is not very fair in that game too.

A recent video circulating on a social media platform that has suspended Trump's account — Twitter — shows Trump cheating on the moss.

So - here’s Donald Trump giving himself this one yesterday at the Trump National Doral Miami.



As a competitor it’s offensive. Just Putt it out, dude.



If you’ll cheat in golf you’ll cheat at anything...pic.twitter.com/zQgUcP5LV3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 4, 2021 ×

Captured at the Doral golf resort in Miami, in the video Trump can be seen walking on the golf course along with the ball. He proceeds to bend and gently put the ball in the hole from a short distance and quickly scoops it out as soon as it enters the hole.

The 'cheating' moment of the former reality TV star was captured by Landon Michelson, a professional golfer, from a distance.

This video has sent Twitterati laughing at how Trump fears losing, even in golf.

I’d like to see him try this at the Dinah Shore. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/MJYuHiDHcj — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 5, 2021 ×

Same form he used dragging that Umbrella on AF-1 pic.twitter.com/qiB6OlKp6Y — Ed Baier (@beachshoot) March 5, 2021 ×

My 10 year old pulls off this same move while playing miniature golf. — DR (@DeanFromCC) March 5, 2021 ×