/Just 1 in 4 Americans approve of Trump’s Iran war handling, new poll finds

US President Donald Trump's popularity continues to take a nosedive, with the latest poll finding that less than 30 per cent of Americans approve of his administration's handling of the conflict with Iran.

A new CNN/SSRS poll shows that only about one in four Americans approve of his approach, and a majority say the conflict has hurt the United States. The poll, conducted among 1,206 US adults from September 16 to 17, found that 26 per cent approve of Trump's handling of the situation in Iran, while 73 per cent disapprove.

That is down from 33 per cent approval in a CNN/SSRS poll conducted in March, shortly after the conflict began.

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A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found Trump's overall approval at 32 per cent, while 34 per cent approved of his handling of the strikes on Iran.

The numbers come ahead of the November midterms, and as Trump made the Iran conflict a central part of his foreign policy while addressing the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Republican support has also slipped

The poll shows the change is not confined to Trump's Democratic opponents. Among Republicans, 60 per cent approve of his handling of Iran, down from 73 per cent in March, according to CNN's analysis of the survey. Among Republican and Republican-leaning adults younger than 45, 53 per cent disapprove of Trump's handling of the conflict. Among Republicans who do not identify with the MAGA movement, 54 per cent disapprove.

Republicans remain considerably more supportive of the war than Democrats and independents. The poll found 55 per cent of Republicans believe the war has been worth the toll in American lives and the financial burden on the government. Among Democrats, 97 per cent said it was not worth the costs, while 82 per cent of independents said the same.

On whether the US is winning the war, 70 per cent of Republicans said it is, compared with 31 per cent of independents and 13 per cent of Democrats.

Americans question where the war is heading

The survey also points to uncertainty over the direction of the conflict. Seventy-five per cent of Americans said Trump does not have a clear plan for handling the situation in Iran, compared with 25 per cent who said he does.

Even more, 78 per cent said Trump was not doing enough to bring the war to an end. And 69 per cent said a long-term military conflict between the US and Iran was likely, including 32 per cent who considered it very likely.

When asked whether the war was worth the toll in American lives and the financial burden on the US government, 76 per cent said it was not, compared with 24 per cent who said it was worth the costs.

Foreign policy numbers hit a new low

Trump's broader foreign-policy numbers are also weak in the survey. Only 29 per cent approve of his handling of foreign affairs, against 71 per cent who disapprove. That is down from 39 per cent approval in January and 36 per cent in March.