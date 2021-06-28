'July 19 remains our target date': Britain eyes lifting COVID-19 curbs

Britain's new health minister Sajid Javid said he has been studying data as the government prepares to reopen on July 19.

"July 19th remains our target date. The prime minister has called it our terminus date. For me, the 19th of July is not only the end of the line but the start of an exciting new journey for our country," Sajid Javid said.

The government had postponed reopening plans after the Delta variant spread rapidly in the country as UK PM Johnson said another four weeks were needed to vaccinate millions more.

PM Johnson said the country is likely to be ready for the July 19 reopening even as daily coronavirus cases have reached 10,000 in the last few days.

The UK prime minister has been under fire over former health secretary Hancock who publicly apologised after pictures emerged of him kissing and embracing an aide in his office amid strict social distancing measures imposed by Britain.

Hancock quit on Saturday as Johnson received his resignation letter. Several parts of Britain have been in lockdown for the past few months amid large scale vaccination in the country.

Transport minister Grant Shapps had said earlier that later in the summer fully vaccinated citizens won't have to isolate themselves while travelling to amber list countries.

However, Chancellor Angela Merkel had said like Germany, the EU should quarantine people coming from Britain as the country battles the Delta variant.

Britain is the hardest-hit country in Europe with 4.7 million COVID-19 cases and 128, 367 deaths.

(With inputs from Agencies)