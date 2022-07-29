Judge fines Russian journalist after protest over Ukraine war on live TV

A Russian court ordered journalist Marina Ovsyannikova to pay nearly $800 fine after she criticised the Russian war in Ukraine on live TV.

The judge said the "evidence confirms Ovsyannikova’s guilt" even as she declared the was as "absurd".

Ovsyannikova, 44, had intervened during a live news bulletin holding a placard denouncing the war just days after President Putin declared "special military operation" against Ukraine in February.

She was detained by Russian authorities. Ovsyannikova worked for state-controlled Channel One as an editor.

Ovsyannikova's lawyer Dmitry Zakhvato said the journalist was fined for speaking out against Putin's regime. She was earlier detained as she demonstrated near Kremlin against the Ukraine war. She had reportedly worked for Germany's Die Welt but decided against living abroad while announcing that she was returning home to settle the case.

Ovsyannikova's lawyer claimed the judge dismissed his client's right to speak under article 29 of the Russian constitution.

