‘Journalism is not a crime’: Biden calls for release of journalists held around the world

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday (April 29) used the White House Correspondents' Dinner to highlight the free press and called for the release of journalists and citizens, who are detained abroad.

Biden said, "Let me start on a serious note, members of our administration are here to send a message to the country and, quite frankly, to the world. The free press is a pillar, maybe the pillar of a free society, not the enemy."

Biden mentioned the family of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was arrested in Russia last month after being accused of espionage, but US officials deny the allegations. A media campaign has also been launched, asking Russia to release him as soon as possible.

News agencies have reported that Gershkovich is the first known foreign journalist arrested in Russia on spying charges since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Biden praised Gershkovich's courage and said, "Evan went to Russia to shed light on the darkness that you escaped from years ago." He noted that "tonight our message is this: journalism is not a crime".

Biden also noted that the authorities are "working every day to secure his release" and they are "looking at opportunities and tools to bring him home". The US president said, "We keep the faith."

Ties between US and Russia have worsened in the past 12 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, Russia said it had denied a consular visit to Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.

Biden also mentioned Debra Tice, who is the mother of Austin Tice, a journalist been held captive in Syria for more than 10 years. He said, "Evan and Austin should be released immediately, along with every American held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad."

He also mentioned basketball player Brittney Griner, who was released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year. Griner was also among the dinner's prominent attendees.

He also mentioned Paul Whelan, the former US marine who is presently held in Russia, and pledged to Whelan's family that he and his government would not relent until Whelan was released.

Apart from the serious issues, Biden also told some jokes at the occasion, which was meant to celebrate the Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of free speech and to advocate for a free press worldwide. Biden made fun of his age as he said, "I believe in the First Amendment. Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it."

He added, “Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue. It's in everybody's mind and by everyone, I mean the New York Times. Headline: ‘Biden's advanced age is a big issue. Trump's, however, is not’.”

(With inputs from agencies)





