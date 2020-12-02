Joshua Wong, two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests

Leading Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong was jailed on Wednesday for leading an illegal rally outside the city's police headquarters during last year's democracy protests.

Wong was prosecuted alongside fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow. The three had pleaded guilty to various charges including inciting an unlawful assembly and were remanded into custody.

According to AFP, Wong was sentenced to 13.5 months in jail while his colleagues Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam got 10 months and seven months respectively.

Wong, Chow and Lam, 26, joined Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement when they were in their teens.

All three organised successful rallies in 2012 against plans to make Hong Kong's education system more "patriotic".

Earlier this summer, Beijing imposed a broad security law which ramps up its direct control over the city and outlaws certain political views.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested over the last 18 months and most of Hong Kong's leading activists and opposition figures face prosecution.