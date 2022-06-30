Joe Biden to send more weapons to Ukraine: 'It will not end with Russia defeating Ukraine'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

United States President Joe Biden is sending more weapons to Ukraine to counter Russia's aggression. In a press conference on Thursday (June 30), Biden said that the US will provide another $800 million in weapons and military aid to Ukraine. The US President also praised the courage of Ukrainians since Russia invaded on February 24 this year.

Biden said the United States and its NATO allies were united in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His comments came after a NATO summit in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Biden told a news conference: "I don't know how it's going to end, but it will not end with Russia defeating Ukraine. Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia."

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion, the United States has already announced more than $6.1 billion in aid to Ukraine. The formal announcement of more weapons would come on top of that.

Biden announced an $800 million disbursement of US funding for Ukraine's military in "the next few days". As per reports, this will include "advanced Western air defence systems for Ukraine, more artillery and ammunition, counter-battery radar, additional ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems that we've already given Ukraine and more HIMARS coming from other countries as well."

As per Biden, international contributions now amounted to "nearly 140,000 anti-tank systems, more than 600 tanks, nearly 500 artillery systems, more than 600,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, as well as advanced multiple launch rocket systems, anti-ship systems and air defence systems".

(With inputs from agencies)

