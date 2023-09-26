Joe Biden joins striking US auto workers, becomes first US president to visit picket line
Story highlights
This is the strongest show of support by Biden for the union members who have been on a strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis
This is the strongest show of support by Biden for the union members who have been on a strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Sep 26) joined striking auto workers on the picket line in Michigan in what the White House called a "historic" first step taken by a sitting US president.
The 80-year-old Democrat wore a baseball cap and used a megaphone to address the United Auto Workers (UAW) union's workers in Wayne County.
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE