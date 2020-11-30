Joe Biden fractures foot after slipping; Donald Trump extends wishes

The US President-elect Joe Biden has suffered a foot fracture and will probably have to wear a medical boot after he slipped while playing with one of his pet dogs, his team reported.

Biden and his love for his pets has been in the spotlight recently following the news of pet dogs returning to the White House after the outgoing President Donald Trump's four years of Presidency.

Also read| Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro alleges 'lot of fraud' in US election 2020

Upon slipping, the 78-year-old was taken to a doctor. His personal physician Kevin O'Connor had initially recommended an X-ray which had not revealed any obvious fracture. However, an additional CT scan was also recommended to the President-elect which showed "confirmed hairline (small) fractures... in the mid-foot".

His physician also added that Biden "will likely require a walking bot for several weeks". The statement sent fits of laughter among the Trump supporters who recalled the time when Trump had joked about Biden having to retire to a walking bot in future due to his 'old age'.

However, the attitude of Trump supporters did not reflect in Trump's own behaviour, who took to Twitter to extend wishes to the President-elect.

In a Twitter video of an American channel, Biden was spotted leaving his orthopedic's office in Delaware. Trump retweeted the tweet with the caption "Get well soon!".

Biden has two dogs. Champ has been living with the incoming President's family since 2008, and Major was fostered and then adopted by the Biden clan in 2018 — making him the first rescue dog in the White House.