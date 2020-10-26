Jewish population declined over 60% in Europe in last 50 years: Study

Jews population in Europe has declined by more than 60 per cent in the last 50 years and only 0.1 per cent of the continent's population comprises Jews, a study has shown.

According to a study by the London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research, now only about 9 per cent of the total Jewish population globally resides in Europe, which was 90 per cent in the latter part of the 19th century but was of similar levels about 1,000 years ago.

It said 1.3 million Jews live in Europe in 2020, nearly 0.1 per cent of the continent's population and two-thirds of these people live in the UK, Germany and France.

"Jews have not only been an integral part of European history and culture but are actually one of its oldest and original component groups," the report said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"However, throughout history, the inherent weakness of a landless and powerless minority vis-a-vis territorially based societies and their constituted powers often put the Jewish people in a condition of dependency and instability, and translated into powerful ups and downs in the Jewish presence."

The Holocaust under Hitler in the first half of the 20th century which led to killings of about 6 million Jews reduced Jews' population to around 11 million, the study noted.

It said in the last decades of the 20th century, the "opening of the doors of the Soviet Union" led to over 1.8 million Jews leaving eastern Europe between 1969 and 2020, which ultimately caused "a drastic shift in the Jewish population's centre of gravity from the east to the west of the continent".

In 1880, 88 per cent of the world's Jews resided in Europe. By 1945, this percentage had declined to 35 per cent and then to 26 per cent and 9 per cent in 1970 and 2020 respectively, the study said.