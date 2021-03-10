Jeff Bezos Earth Fund to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change

The new CEO of Earth Fund Andrew Steer said he plans to spend $10 billion invested by Amazon chief Bezos Earth Fund by 2030.

The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists, and the private sector to help drive new technologies, investments, policy change and behavior. We will emphasize social justice, as climate change disproportionately hurts poor and marginalized communities [4/5] — Dr. Andrew Steer (@AndrewSteerWRI) March 9, 2021 ×

"The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists and the private sector to help drive new technologies, investments, policy change and behaviour," Steer said tweeted, adding, "We will emphasize social justice, as climate change disproportionately hurts poor and marginalised communities."

The fund is intended to address climate, nature and environmental justice. Bezos, 57, had announced earlier that he would be stepping down as Amazon CEO later in the year and concentrate on his passions which include space firm Blue Origin and the Earth Fund.

Bezos in his Instagram post said: “Lauren and I are thrilled to have Andrew aboard and very energized about what lies ahead for the Fund and our partners."

If allocated creatively, wisely and boldly the Earth Fund has the potential for transformative influence in this decisive decade. This is our goal!, Steer said.